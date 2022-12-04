Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

