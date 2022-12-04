Critical Analysis: SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 2 7 2 0 2.00 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

SHF has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.01%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million 6.28 $287.92 million N/A N/A SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

