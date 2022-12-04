Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $64.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00082298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

