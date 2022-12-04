Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 554,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,327 shares of company stock worth $3,443,250 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,901,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

