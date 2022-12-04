CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $165.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

