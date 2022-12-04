CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.97.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

