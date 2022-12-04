Crypterium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $301,372.43 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $301,372.43 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypterium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.53 or 0.06038181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00507049 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.59 or 0.30573910 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,878,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,880,852 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.