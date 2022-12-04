CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 636,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CSGS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 142,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 81.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

