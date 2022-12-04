Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Down 15.6% in November

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CWGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 904,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.35. The stock had a trading volume of 261,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after acquiring an additional 693,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 329,136 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 196,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.