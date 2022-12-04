Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Down 15.6% in November

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 904,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.35. The stock had a trading volume of 261,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after acquiring an additional 693,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 329,136 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 196,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

