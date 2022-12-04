Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.0 %

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 1,553,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

