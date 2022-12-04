Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.0 %
Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 1,553,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $23.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
