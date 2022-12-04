Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.0 %

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 1,553,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.