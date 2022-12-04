Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Update

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Up 2.7 %

CUTR stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 343,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,601. Cutera has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cutera

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Further Reading

