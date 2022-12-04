D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

