DA Davidson Trims Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price to $26.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SONO stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Sonos Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 32.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 53.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,287,000 after buying an additional 1,629,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.