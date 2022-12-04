DA Davidson Trims Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price to $26.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of SONO stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $32.01.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
