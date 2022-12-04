DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
DBVT stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
