DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBVT stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DBV Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.