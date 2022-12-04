DEI (DEI) Trading Up 67.7% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 67.7% against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $6,758.33 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00452524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001263 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018699 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

