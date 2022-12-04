Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Update

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Up 4.2 %

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 8,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,504. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.