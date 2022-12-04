Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Trading Up 0.9 %

Delivery Hero stock opened at €42.96 ($44.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a 1 year high of €110.65 ($114.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.74.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.