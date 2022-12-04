Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

WILLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Danske initiated coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

