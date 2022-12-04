Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 181,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

DRMA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

