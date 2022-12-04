Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $52.66 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $52.66 million and $106,184.07 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00023534 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,085,083 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

