Desjardins Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.09.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.