Desjardins Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

