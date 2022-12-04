Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deutsche Post from €43.00 ($44.33) to €45.00 ($46.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DPSGY opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $65.24.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.