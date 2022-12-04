DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Up 5.8% in November

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $144.96.
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.
