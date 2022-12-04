DFI.Money (YFII) Price Reaches $1,791.34 on Top Exchanges

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. One DFI.Money token can currently be purchased for about $1,791.34 or 0.10483448 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $69.14 million and approximately $411.57 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05927373 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00506099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.34 or 0.30516599 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.