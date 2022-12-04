DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $120.86 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,997.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00447981 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022259 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002767 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00113781 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00846073 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00647937 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005866 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00246226 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,846,346,425 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
