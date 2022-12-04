Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.32 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a market cap of $73.02 million and $1.32 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

