Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 164,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,465,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after buying an additional 159,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,203.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

