Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Trading Up 0.5 %

DIOD opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39. Diodes has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Analysts expect that Diodes will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Diodes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Diodes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.