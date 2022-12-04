DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,859,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,421,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.