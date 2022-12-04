Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities decreased their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Docebo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DCBO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,362. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Docebo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

