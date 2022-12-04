Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $167,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $382.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.69.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.