Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $441.00 at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $407.00 to $441.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $409.69.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.70. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

