Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 595.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BROS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. 763,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dutch Bros

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

