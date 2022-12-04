Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 13,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In other news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,601,211.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738. 40.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

