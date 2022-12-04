Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 71,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,769. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

