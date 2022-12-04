Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 149,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

