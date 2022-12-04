Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 77,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 323,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 510,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.19. 183,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,032. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

