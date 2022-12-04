Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,022 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 658.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $217.28 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.18. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

