Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,460 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of DAR opened at $63.18 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

