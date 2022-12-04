Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 9,426 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

