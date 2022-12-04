Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -286.92%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

