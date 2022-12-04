Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $661,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AIG opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

