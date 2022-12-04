Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,502 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

