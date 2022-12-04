Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after buying an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,496,000 after buying an additional 773,471 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,454,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,346 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

