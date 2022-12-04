Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 17,467 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,467 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Republic Services stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.46. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

