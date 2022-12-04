Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $747,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.74. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.68.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

