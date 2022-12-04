Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in MP Materials by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.64. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,924 shares of company stock worth $10,238,467 in the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

