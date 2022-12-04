Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,642 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.55 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

