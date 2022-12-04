Elrond Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.25 or 0.00252690 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $15.74 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009645 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00507352 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,780,845 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog.
