Elrond Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.25 or 0.00252690 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $15.74 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009645 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00507352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,780,845 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

