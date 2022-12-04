Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Price Target Cut to C$0.10 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Emerge Commerce from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Emerge Commerce Stock Performance

Emerge Commerce stock opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. Emerge Commerce has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

About Emerge Commerce

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, CarnivoreClub.co, and WholesalePet.com. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

